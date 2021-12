Participate your packaging in Germany's largest dual system...

...and protect thereby environment & nature!

In addition to the obligation to register and report data to the Central Agency, manufacturers, stationary and mail order businesses as well as importers of packaged goods (so-called first-time distributors) must participate their packaging in a dual system in accordance with the Packaging Act (VerpackG) (also known as packaging licensing). As the first-time distributor all you have to do is to conclude a contract with us and notify us of the amount of packaging split up by type of material you are going to put on the market. On this basis, we calculate (URL Lizenzrechner) your participation fee - i.e. the costs accrued for the collection, sorting and recycling of your packaging.